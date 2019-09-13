The city of Northfield is asking the community to participate in short housing-related questions by using Polco, a public engagement platform. A press release states survey results will be tabulated and shared with the City Council and community through the city website.
Residents can participate on Polco by downloading the Polco app for Android or iOS, or visiting the city’s web page on Polco at polco.us/northfield. The release states QR codes on city information boards allow for easy access to the Polco website. Individual information is never shared and cannot be accessed by the city.
Links to Polco can be found on the city’s website, www.ci.northfield.mn.us/polco, or the city’s Facebook and Twitter feed. English and Spanish paper surveys are available at Northfield Public Library and Motor Vehicle Services at City Hall.