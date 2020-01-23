Anna Sullivan of Northfield has been named to the president's list for the recently-completed fall 2019 semester.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of graded credit per semester during that period.
Lucas Halvorson of Northfield has been named to the University of Iowa's dean's list for the recently-completed fall 2019 semester.
Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of University of Iowa graded coursework during the semester or summer session, with no semester hours of incomplete or no grade reported are eligible.