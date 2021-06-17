Hwy. 19 from Rice County Road 42 to Second Street NW in Northfield will be closed and detoured Wednesday as work is done at Carleton College involving a large crane, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Westbound Hwy. 19 motorists will follow signs for a detour using County Road 42 (Kane Avenue) south to Rice County Road 79 (Wall Street Road) west to County Road 42 south and Rice County Road 28 (100th St. E) west. Motorists traveling east will follow the route in reverse.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
• Avoid making lane changes within work zones
Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app.