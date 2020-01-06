A new mobile app can help Dakota County residents and visitors find useful information about county services. The free app for Android and iOS devices was released Monday.
A press release states that with just a few taps, the new app delivers detailed information about Dakota County parks, government service centers, property tax information, health and family resources, recycling information, library resources and other county services.
The app was designed to rapidly provide access to the most popular Dakota County online content. For example, the newly expanded parks section of the app includes a detailed, GPS-integrated map of Dakota County parks. The map displays park features, trail locations and current location all on one screen. The release states you can also check for park events or search for park activities at locations near you.
Other services available through the app include links to transportation resources, employment events and Board of Commissioners information.
Find the Android version at the Google Play Store and the iOS version in the Apple App Store