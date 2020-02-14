Post Consumer Brands will conduct a routine inspection of the Ames Mill dam and portions of the Malt-O-Meal building foundation. This work is scheduled to begin this week and is intended to be completed by March 6 — weather permitting.
A press release states heavy precipitation throughout the spring, summer and fall months led to increased water flow in the Cannon River which prevented this work from taking place during more mild weather months.
The public can expect to see activity adjacent to the river, including the use of equipment, such as flashboards, for re-routing the water to one side of the dam. This will allow teams to conduct dam and wall surface inspections.