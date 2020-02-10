Noah Manderfeld of Northfield has been named to Drake University's dean's list.
To be eligible, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2019 semester at Drake.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.