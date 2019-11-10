Apple Autos, a family-owned company that operates five new and used vehicle dealerships, is launching its second annual Give Back to Kids Event.
Through Dec. 31, Apple Autos — including Apple Chevrolet Buick Northfield — is donating $25 of every new or used vehicle sold to five local charities for up to $50,000. In addition, customers may make donations on-site at the dealerships and “round-up” fees at service appointments.
The “Give Back to Kids” funds will go to five Minnesota non-profit organizations that focus on Apple Autos’ key charitable areas: childhood health, wellness and education.
They include: 360 Communities, Free Bikes for Kids , Girls on the Run, The Link and Sheridan’s Story.
All donations will be funded through Jana’s Fund at the Minneapolis Foundation. Jana’s Fund is managed by Chris and Kelly Gulbrandson in memory of Chris’ sister, Jana Gulbrandson, who died in 1996 at age 14. Jana was known for her compassion toward others and as one who always rooted for the underdog.