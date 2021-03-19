The Northfield Library will host a virtual program about birdwatching with Amy Simso Dean from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
A press release states that in addition to learning how to get started or get better at birdwatching, Simso Dean will talk about how to identify both local birds and some wonderful spring migrants. Setting up feeding stations and participating in easy community science projects that support bird conservation will also be discussed.
Simso Dean is vice chair of the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis, works part time at the University of Minnesota Gabbert Raptor Center and has spent over 25 years watching birds.
Register at mynpl.org/events. Contact Jamie Stanley at 1-507-645-1802 or Jamie.stanley@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.