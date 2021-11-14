The Northfield City Council on Nov. 2 approved the following board/commission and Council appointments:
Arts & Culture Commission
•Kate Woodstrup appointed for a three-year term
Economic Development Authority
•Randy Yoder appointed for a six-year term
Environmental Quality Commission
•Janet Petri and Evan Pak reappointed for a three-year term
Heritage Preservation Commission
•Barbara Evans reappointed for a three-year term
•Jesse Steed appointed for a three-year term
Hospital Board
•Sarah Carlsen reappointed for a three-year term
•Michael Hemesath and Robert Morrison appointed to fill a vacancy for terms ending Dec. 31, 2023
•Rhonda Pownell and Jami Reister appointed for a three-year term
Housing and Redevelopment Authority
• Abdullahi Abdullahi appointed for a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026
• George Zuccolotto appointed as a (non-voting) council liaison
Human Rights Commission
• Barb Wornson and Linda Larson reappointed to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term
• Glenda Orrego appointed to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term
• Adam Wale appointed to fill a vacancy for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022
• Lucy Gonzalez Miron reappointed as a non-voting advisory member for a one-year term
• Mar Valdecantos appointed as a non-voting advisory member for a one-year term
Library Board
• Thelma Estrada and Jane Moore appointed for a three-year term
Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention
• Stacey Klempnauer and Michelle Dumonceaux reappointed for a three-year term
Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services (NAFRS)
• Elizabeth Haase reappointed for a three-year term
Park & Recreation Advisory Board
• Sebastian Burset appointed for a three-year term
• Rhonda Pownell appointed as an ex-officio (non-voting) council liaison
Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals
• Tracy Heisler reappointed for a three-year term
• George Zuccolotto appointed as an advisory member (ex-officio non-voting member)
Age Friendly Steering Committee
• Jami Reister appointed as council liaison
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
• Jami Reister appointed as council liaison
Council City Employment Committee
• Clarice Grabau appointed as the chairperson
• George Zuccolotto and Rhonda Pownell appointed
Convention and Visitors Bureau
• Brad Ness and Joel Olson reappointed for a one-year term
Finance Policy Subcommittee
• Brad Ness appointed as the chairperson
• Jami Reister appointed
Hiawathaland Transit Advisory Committee
• Suzie Nakasian appointed
Mayor’s Youth Council
• Rhonda Pownell appointed to the Mayor’s Youth Council as (non voting) council liaison
Mill Towns Trail Joint Powers Board
• Suzie Nakasian reappointed for a one-year term
• George Zuccolotto appointed for a one-year term
Northfield Promise Council of Champions
• Clarice Grabau appointed as council liaison
Rice County Community & Justice Council
• George Zuccolotto appointed as the Northfield City Council designee for a one-year term
Rice/Steele 911 Center Board
• Brad Ness appointed for a one-year term