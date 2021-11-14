The Northfield City Council on Nov. 2 approved the following board/commission and Council appointments:

Arts & Culture Commission

•Kate Woodstrup appointed for a three-year term

Economic Development Authority

•Randy Yoder appointed for a six-year term

Environmental Quality Commission

•Janet Petri and Evan Pak reappointed for a three-year term

Heritage Preservation Commission

•Barbara Evans reappointed for a three-year term

•Jesse Steed appointed for a three-year term

Hospital Board

•Sarah Carlsen reappointed for a three-year term

•Michael Hemesath and Robert Morrison appointed to fill a vacancy for terms ending Dec. 31, 2023

•Rhonda Pownell and Jami Reister appointed for a three-year term

Housing and Redevelopment Authority

• Abdullahi Abdullahi appointed for a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026

• George Zuccolotto appointed as a (non-voting) council liaison

Human Rights Commission

• Barb Wornson and Linda Larson reappointed to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term

• Glenda Orrego appointed to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term

• Adam Wale appointed to fill a vacancy for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022

• Lucy Gonzalez Miron reappointed as a non-voting advisory member for a one-year term

• Mar Valdecantos appointed as a non-voting advisory member for a one-year term

Library Board

• Thelma Estrada and Jane Moore appointed for a three-year term

Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention

• Stacey Klempnauer and Michelle Dumonceaux reappointed for a three-year term

 Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services (NAFRS)

• Elizabeth Haase reappointed for a three-year term

Park & Recreation Advisory Board

• Sebastian Burset appointed for a three-year term

• Rhonda Pownell appointed as an ex-officio (non-voting) council liaison

Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals

• Tracy Heisler reappointed for a three-year term

• George Zuccolotto appointed as an advisory member (ex-officio non-voting member)

Age Friendly Steering Committee

• Jami Reister appointed as council liaison

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon

• Jami Reister appointed as council liaison

Council City Employment Committee

• Clarice Grabau appointed as the chairperson

• George Zuccolotto and Rhonda Pownell appointed 

Convention and Visitors Bureau

• Brad Ness and Joel Olson reappointed for a one-year term

Finance Policy Subcommittee

• Brad Ness appointed as the chairperson

• Jami Reister appointed

Hiawathaland Transit Advisory Committee

• Suzie Nakasian appointed

Mayor’s Youth Council

• Rhonda Pownell appointed to the Mayor’s Youth Council as (non voting) council liaison

Mill Towns Trail Joint Powers Board

• Suzie Nakasian reappointed for a one-year term

• George Zuccolotto appointed for a one-year term

Northfield Promise Council of Champions

• Clarice Grabau appointed as council liaison

Rice County Community & Justice Council

• George Zuccolotto appointed as the Northfield City Council designee for a one-year term

Rice/Steele 911 Center Board

• Brad Ness appointed for a one-year term

