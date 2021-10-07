Nancy J. Antoine, principal of Bridgewater Elementary School, is among 40 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2021 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The pre-K-8 principals traveled to Washington, D.C., from Oct. 7-8, for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
Criteria for selection of the principals require that the honorees are active principals of schools where programs are designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students and where there are firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations.
Learn more about recipients at naesp.org/ndp.