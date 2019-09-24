Tickets are on sale for the Norwegian Lutefisk Supper to be served at Highview Christiania Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 26690 Highview Ave, Farmington. The menu includes popular Norwegian baked goods in addition to the traditional lutefisk and meatballs. Seatings are at 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. Advance ticket sales only, call JoAnn Bass at 612-716- 6353 for tickets. Come a early to listen to the Highview Country Singers playing from 2:15-3:15, 3:45-4:30 and 5:15-6:15 p.m.
There will also be a craft and bake sale sponsored by the Highview Christiania Quilters to support its blanket and quilt missions.