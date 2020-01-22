Coming off of a six-concert tour of California, the St. Olaf Band will present its Home Concert, “Imagining Peace,” at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Skoglund Center Auditorium on the St. Olaf campus.
A press release states the free concert is anchored by work related by the theme of finding peace: “Of Our New Day Begun,” Omar Thomas’ powerful work commemorating the tragic shooting at the Mother Emmanuel church in Charleston, South Carolina, the finale from David Maslanka’s “Symphony No. 2,” and conductor Timothy Mahr’s “Imagining Peace,” a work for two narrators sharing a wide collection of thoughts and declarations about peace from around the world.
The release states seven seniors will be featured as soloists, conductors and narrators. Additional work by alumni composers Jocelyn Hagen ’03 and Jonathan Bartz ‘08 will fill out the program, along with marches by Sousa and King, and concert work by Monteverdi and Reed.