This spring, as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains. A press release states that healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment now. But what about those who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine — can they donate?
According to the release, as long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
Three reasons the Red Cross urges people not to wait to donate:
• Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.
• Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.
• Plus, those who make it in to give May 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Schedule an appointment now to give blood and make it a summer full of life for patients. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Faribault
Tuesday, May 4 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washington Recreation Center, 117 Shumway Ave.
Monday, May 10 — 1 to 6 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW
Thursday, May 13 — 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Rice County Sheriff's Office, 118 Third St. NW
Northfield
Monday, May 3 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Culver's, 960 Hwy. 3 S
Friday, May 7 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E
Monday, May 10 — 1 to 6 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W