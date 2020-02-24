milestones and memories

At the Northfield Historical Society talk "Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018" Thursday night, there was only standing room available. Also featured at the talk were 15 enlarged photos from By All Means Graphics, which featured past tours of the band. There was also a DVD playing from the band's first tour to Japan under Tim Mahr.  (Photo courtesy of Cathy Osterman)
