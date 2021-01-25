The following Northfield students earned honors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year:
Kasey Mohlke — dean's honor list
Bella Smith — dean's list
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list," but some grant the "dean's honor lst" and "dean's high honor list."