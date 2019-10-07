Laura Baker Services Association (LBSA) has received a $50,000 grant for general operating expenses related to providing housing and support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). A press release states the grant was awarded by the Otto Bremer Trust, a nonprofit organization that invests in people, places and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.
“We are extremely grateful for the grant from the Otto Bremer Trust, as this will help us continue to support our programs and services for people with developmental disabilities,” says Sandi Gerdes, executive director at LBSA, in the release. “There is still a lot of work to be done.”
LBSA’s primary source of income — and the income of its clients — is from Medicaid. Since 2014, Medicaid reimbursement rates have been flat, while operating expenses continue to increase. In 2018, LBSA received a 7% reduction in Medicaid reimbursement rates.
The release states that as LBSA faces uncertainty with government funding and increased service costs, the need for services for people with IDD continues to grow. Gerdes says even more support is welcome, as LBSA relies on private donations and funding to sustain its mission and secure future needed services for people with IDD.