Community members are encouraged to sign up for email and text updates from the city of Northfield on various topics through the city’s website, ci.northfield.mn.us/notify. Subscribers can choose which topics they are interested in. Topics range from city council agendas to updates on construction projects, library newsletters, employment opportunities, general news and upcoming events. Subscribers can choose to get email or text messages.
For example, people can sign up to receive notifications with links to City Council packets. Meeting information is typically sent Thursday afternoon or Friday morning before the following week's meeting. Notifications and links will also be sent if there is additional information for the meeting after the packet is distributed.