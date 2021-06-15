Northfield Hospital + Clinics is allowing more visitors to the hospital and the Long Term Care Center.
According to a press release, all visitors must be masked and keep social distance. Visitors with any COVID-19 symptoms are not allowed.
In the Long Term Care Center:
• Residents may have up to three visitors during one scheduled visit, for one hour. This can be three adults; two adults and one child under age 12; or one adult with two children over 12. Visits may be indoors or outdoors. Outdoor (patio) visits may have one to two adults with three children. Residents may have one visit per day.
• All visits must be scheduled. Drop-in visits are not allowed, including outdoor visits.
• NH+C recommends that visitors are vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to protect its residents.
In the hospital:
• Hospital patients may have two adult visitors {span}— {/span}the same visitors for the entire hospital stay. One visit is allowed per day; no overnight stays. Hospital visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Children in the hospital may have two parents/guardians as visitors. One may stay overnight.
• Patients with disabilities or dementia may have one designated support person who may stay overnight.
• Birth Center patients may have two consistent adult visitors {span}— {/span}the same visitors for the entire stay (one of them may be a doula). One visitor is encouraged to stay overnight. Visitors who don’t stay overnight may visit once per day during visiting hours (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
• Outpatient surgery and endoscopy patients may have one visitor in the Surgery Center waiting room during surgery and procedures. Children having outpatient surgery may have two parents (or legal guardians) during their stay.
Other visitor restrictions continue:
• Emergency Department patients may have one adult visitor. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their stay. Visitors must stay in the patient room. The visitor may leave and re-enter the Emergency Department one time, or make one switch to a different designated visitor.
• Outpatients in hospital departments may have one visitor during appointments. This includes the Cancer Care & Infusion Center, imaging, Breast Care Center, lactation, and lab. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) during their appointment.
In all departments:
• All visitors will be screened, including for temperature. Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter.
• All visitors must wear a face mask and keep 6 foot distance from others. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask will not be allowed into the facility.
• No visitors under the age of 18.
• Visitors are not allowed for patients who have or may have COVID-19.
• Visitors must stay in the patient room.
• Masks must be worn any time NH+C staff are in the patient room.
In clinics:
• Pediatric patients may have two parents or guardians (no siblings).
• People with disabilities or dementia may have one support person
• Pregnant patients may have one support person for OB appointments and ultrasounds
Visitor restrictions may be tightened again if there’s an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. Visitor policies are based on the COVID-19 positivity rate in Dakota County.
According to the release, systemwide precautions continue at all NH+C locations to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to care for all patients safely.