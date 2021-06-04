Northfield Old Memorial Pool is set to open June 12.
The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily from June 12 through Aug. 8. From Aug. 9 to Aug. 29, the pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Lap times take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. daily, except for Sundays.
Admission is $4.75 per person. Individual pass rates are $85.50 for residents and $101 for non-residents. The dual pass resident fee is $85.50, and that increases to $145.75 for non-residents. Family passes for residents (two adults and up to three children) is $181, and $201 for non-residents. Any add-on is $10.25.