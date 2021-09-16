Watermains in Northfield will be flushed daily between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 through Thursday, Sept. 23.
Watermains are routinely flushed to remove minerals as they accumulate in the distribution system and to check the operational integrity of the fire hydrants.
Residents are advised to limit water use during the flushing period and check for discoloration before using water for laundry purposes.
In case your laundry should get discolored, keep the laundered items wet and pick up a special soap for stain removal at Northfield Utilities Division, 1101 College St.