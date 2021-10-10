The Merchants Bank Trust Department has been recognized as a Premier Partner by investment management partner BTC Capital Management for the department’s growth, according to Masood Dehnavifar, Trust Department manager.
“Over the last three years, our Trust Department has significantly expanded wealth management services across our footprint to serve more families, businesses, and non-profits throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin,” said Dehnavifar. “We’re proud that BTC has recognized our commitment to providing competitive trust and investment management solutions as part of our community banking approach.”
In the past year, the Trust Department has celebrated several milestones, including assisting a record number of clients and approaching $500 million in assets under management. The team has also grown and expanded their individual expertise. In addition to Certified Financial Planner® and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, Martin Oines; Retirement Plan Director, Chris Livingston, earned his Qualified 401(k) Administrator and Accredited Investment Fiduciary designations.