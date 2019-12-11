The annual Christmas light display at Keller Farm in rural Nerstrand will again be presented this holiday season from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., each evening from Dec. 13 to Jan. 6 at 10557 190th St. E, Nerstrand. The farm is approximately 8 miles east of Faribault or 6 miles west of Kenyon on Highway 60, with an added 2 miles north on Jacobs Avenue and just under two miles east on 190th Street.
In addition to the regular light display, a special memorial has been made in memory of the Keller family's mother, Elsie Keller, who passed away Aug. 30. Viewers are invited to drive through the farm yard and follow directional signs. The display is free for all to enjoy, but for those able to make a donation, there will be a guest book stand with a donation box.