Accelerate Northfield has volunteer opportunities available in Northfield working with the elementary students on a regular basis. Listening to a child read, helping with vocabulary words or reviewing basic math facts are just some of the volunteer activities available through the elementary schools.
Common Good RSVP partners with agencies to bring them life-experienced volunteers who are over 55. The Retired Senior Volunteer Program is a nationwide movement of over 200,000 Senior Corps volunteers who have a passion for their communities.
Catholic Charities facilitates the Common Good Retired Senior Volunteer Program and has partnered with the Northfield Public Schools to provide volunteers supportive benefits at no cost to the school or the volunteer. Free benefits for volunteers 55 and over include mileage reimbursement, supplemental accident and liability insurance and ongoing volunteer support and recognition, which are funded through grants.
To find out how you can make a difference, attend a short informational meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at FiftyNorth, Room 103, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Refreshments provided. For more information, contact Michael Maas at 507-450-1518.