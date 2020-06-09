Jack Kelly, son of Penny Kelly, of Northfield, was named to the second semester 2020 dean's list at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.
The list includes 451 undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
