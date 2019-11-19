The family support group meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, at the Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.
For information, call Barb or Heather at 507-663-7950 or contact NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.