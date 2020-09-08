Stephen Spaulding graduated from the Parkinson School of Health Sciences and Public Health at Loyola University.
He also received the esteemed Spirit of St. Ignatius Award for outstanding service in the exercise science community.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Stephen Spaulding graduated from the Parkinson School of Health Sciences and Public Health at Loyola University.
He also received the esteemed Spirit of St. Ignatius Award for outstanding service in the exercise science community.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.