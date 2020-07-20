Northfield Hospital + Clinics reopened its Urgent Care in Lakeville on Monday, providing walk-in care for non-respiratory conditions.
Urgent Care is open weekdays, noon to 4:30 pm.
Appointments are available for respiratory conditions, weekdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call the clinic for appointments: 952-469-0500.
Urgent Care is in the Lakeville Clinic of Northfield Hospital + Clinics. The address is 9974 214th St. W (at Jacquard Ave., near Lakeville South High School).
The Lakeville Clinic also offers video visits — a face-to-face appointment with your provider, using your mobile device or computer.
A press release states at all NH+C clinics, including Urgent Care, take precautions to care for all patients safely and comfortably:
• All patients are screened before appointments. This happens over the phone (at time of scheduling) and in person (during check-in). Temperatures are taken at check-in.
• All patients are required to wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
• Staff wear PPE and are screened. NH+C staff continues to wear various forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) for both clinic and non-clinical staff. The clinic continues to screen employees and take their temperatures upon arrival to work.
• Access is restricted. Clinic patients may have one visitor during appointments. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their appointment. No siblings are allowed.
• The release states clinic staff practices safe social distancing. This means check-in lines are 6 feet apart, as well as chairs in the lobby. Staff monitors the number of people in waiting rooms, and transition to patients waiting in their car if necessary.
Respiratory Clinic services continue. The Respiratory Clinic is a separate space where we see patients with respiratory symptoms. This isolated location follows all safety measures and PPE protocols.
Video visits are available. Call your clinic and they can help decide if a video visit is a good choice for the care needed.