U.S. Representative Angie Craig announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for students in Minnesota’s 2nd District on Monday, one of which was Northfielder Ananda Myint. The annual competition, hosted each spring, is open to all high school students who live in the 2nd District.
Myint, a 10th grade student at Northfield High School, placed third in the contest. According to a press release, her painting shows a moment between young elephant siblings. It is a reminder of the benefits of having more time at home with family during the pandemic.
"She used one color of purple, getting the full range of values to do the whole painting," the release states. "Her artwork will hang in Rep. Craig’s district office in Burnsville."