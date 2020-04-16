The Northfield Arts Guild presents the concert Katy Vernon #LiveFromHome at 7:30 p.m. May 2. Originally scheduled to headline at the Guild Theater, this 411 Concert Series performance will now be presented live on Facebook with audiences able to watch and listen from home. Viewers wishing to attend should follow the link facebook.com/KatyVernonMusic.
A press release states Vernon will share a solo set of original songs from her newest album, "Suit of Hearts," interspersed with anecdotes from past performances at the Guild Theater and stories from her musical career.
The release states viewers can access Katy Vernon #LiveFromHome free of charge, but are encouraged to make a donation of any amount via a donation link on the Guild’s website.
"All donations are 100% tax deductible and will help sustain the Guild during these challenging times, while also supporting continuing online arts engagement," the release states.
More information can be found at https://bit.ly/2KgvRKd.