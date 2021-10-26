The Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library host a Trivia Bee from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at the Grand Events Center, 316 Washington St., Northfield.
Quizmaster Jessica Peterson White will guide teams of up to four persons through four question rounds in pursuit of prizes and trivia glory, all in support of the Northfield Public Library. There will also be a heads/tails competition (true/false) for all attendees at no charge (though “life lines” will be available for purchase with proceeds also going to support Library programming.
All attendees are asked to wear masks at the event unless eating or drinking. Halloween costumes are optional (but encouraged). All proceeds support the Northfield Public Library’s programming.
Sign your team up today at northfieldpubliclibraryfriends.org. Early registration for a team of four is $100; registration at the door is $120.
Spectators are encouraged and a cash bar will be available. A $5 donation is suggested at the door.