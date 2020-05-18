Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently announced 16 appointments, one of which included Soil and Water Conservation District Representative Jayne Hager Dee of Northfield. Effective May 20, Dee will replace Steven Sunderland on the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training. Her term will expire Jan. 1, 2024.
Jayne Hager Dee appointed to Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training
Trending Now
-
Minnesota schools allowed to reopen for summer: Here’s what it means
-
Northfield police advise caution after numerous break-ins reported
-
Latest on COVID-19 in MN: 614 deaths; cases top 12K
-
Northfield, New Prague earn flyover honoring those on COVID-19 frontlines
-
NHS junior combines talent with dedication to inspire others
Upcoming Events
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 19
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.