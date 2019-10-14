Northfield Community Toastmasters will host a Storytelling Speech Contest from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at FiftyNorth.
A press release states up to eight speakers will present mandatory five- to seven-minute stories. The contest winner will be eligible to participate in the Toastmasters Area 45 contest. Contest participants must be a paid member in good standing of a Toastmasters club in Area 45, Division E or District 6. Two speaking spots will be held for Northfield Community Toastmasters members. The remaining six spots are open to qualifying Toastmasters members.
Stories can be true, humorous or a highly exaggerated or improbable tall tale and must be an original story from the speaker. The release states stories need to be thematic, with an opening, a body and a closing. Monologues and serial one liners are not considered valid. Humor, simple costumes and props are allowed as illustrations. Toastmaster members will serve as contest chair, judges, timer and sergeant-at-arms and will not be eligible to present stories during the contest if in those positions.
Anyone with questions is advised to contact Contest Chair Dan Runke at danielsandrarunke@gmail.com or President Noel Aldrich at naldrichfamily@gmail.com by Oct. 26th to sign up.