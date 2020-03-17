Dakota County has declared an emergency in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and will close all public-facing county services beginning March 18. The closure will be in effect at least through April 1.
A press release states the closure includes all library locations, service and license centers, park buildings, and in-person appointments such as for social services and public assistance. Front desk and walk-up services are suspended, and county staff will work with clients to reschedule in-person appointments.
County staff are developing alternative ways to provide services and will update the public as new information becomes available.
Facilities closed to the public include:
• Administration Center in Hastings, Northern Service Center in West St. Paul and Western Service Center in Apple Valley.
• County license centers.
• All nine county library locations.
• Park facilities including Lebanon Hills Visitor Center, Schaar’s Bluff Gathering Center, Dakota Lodge, Camp Spring Lake Retreat Center and Camp Sacagawea. Parks, trails and bathrooms remain open.
• The CareerForce location at Northern Service Center.
• The county board will meet by teleconference Friday to ratify the emergency declaration.
For more information on the county’s COVID-19 response, visit dakotacounty.us, search covid-19.