Northfield City Council approved an agreement for a fiber optic telecommunication company, MetroNet, to begin construction of a network for high-speed fiber optic internet, TV and phone service throughout the community. The network is expected to reach more than 85% of the community and will be either underground or on existing utility poles.
According to a press release, the company offers 100% fiber-optic connections directly to homes and businesses with speeds ranging from 100 megabits to 1 gigabit per second.
MetroNet is a private sector provider based in Indiana. The construction and operation of their 100% fiber-optic network is funded by MetroNet and its investors and requires no funding commitment from the city of Northfield. MetroNet plans to begin construction this month and expects the build-out to take approximately one year.
More information about the construction project, can be found at ci.northfield.mn.us/MetroNet.
When construction of the fiber optic network begins, residents and businesses will be able to visit MetroNet’s website at construction.metronetinc.com and indicate their interest in receiving information about becoming a MetroNet customer and construction in their area.