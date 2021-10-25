The Carleton Chinese Music Ensemble won a silver medal from the Dunhuang Cup Competition in China.
Said to be the most prestigious competition in China, the ensemble competed with 400 professional and non-professional chamber ensembles from all over the world.
Eight musicians part of the ensemble are: Shannon Liu '23, Silas Zhao '23, Athena Brooks '22, Marianne Gunnarsson '22; Helen Hu '23; Yuchneg Yang, '22, Tong Cui, '22; and Sophia Chuen,'23. They will also be featured at the IMAX Shanghai International Music Festival. There were 30 top professional and non-professional Chinese music ensembles featured at the Festival.
The Carleton Chinese Music Ensemble performs on traditional bowed strings, plucked strings, winds and percussion instruments. Their repertoire includes Chinese classical, folk, percussion, minority, and contemporary music.
After 18 months of rehearsing and performing via Zoom, the Chinese Music Ensemble finally will perform live with guest artist Dr. Mei Han, a master Zheng (Chinese zither) performer from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Kracum Performance Hall. Dr. Han will perform Zheng solos, duets with Gao Hong, and pieces with the students from the Ensemble. The Chinese Ensemble will also perform two world premiere pieces that were composed specially for the Ensemble by two award-winning composers from Beijing and Shanghai.
Anyone attending a campus event must wear a mask, and is expected to either be fully vaccinated, or to have received a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending an event on campus.