Johnson-Reiland Builders & Remodelers held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 4 for the Bluff View housing development located in the southeastern part of the city.
The event had a food truck compliments of the developer and a unique “Back to the Future” skit. The skit featured a replica time machine car complete with flux capacitor and date displays and actors portraying the title characters from the movie. People were able to take photos with the actors and sit in the car.
The existing site is an undeveloped 10-acre site located in a general area east of Hwy. 246 and south of Jefferson Parkway. To accommodate the new development, the city is expanding the street and utility infrastructure in the area. The city is extending Ford Street approximately 950 feet to the west and Aspen Street approximately 450 feet to the north, which will connect the two streets.
“Housing availability is a strategic goal for the city and it’s important for the long-term health of the community,” said Rhonda Pownell, mayor of Northfield.
When complete, the new development will include three 4-plex townhome units and 17 twin homes. All of the units feature a single-level design for accessibility.
The project is expected to be complete in fall 2022.