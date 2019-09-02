Sophie Johnson, of Northfield, a 2019 graduate of the American Community School of Amman Jordan and the granddaughter of Lowell and Barbara Johnson, was awarded the Alumni Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship to pursue her undergraduate studies at Duke University. The scholarship was established by the Duke Alumni Association to recognize the academic and personal achievements of children or grandchildren of Duke alumni. Johnson was also an awardee of the 2019 American Foreign Service Association Academic Merit Award

