Sophie Johnson, of Northfield, a 2019 graduate of the American Community School of Amman Jordan and the granddaughter of Lowell and Barbara Johnson, was awarded the Alumni Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship to pursue her undergraduate studies at Duke University. The scholarship was established by the Duke Alumni Association to recognize the academic and personal achievements of children or grandchildren of Duke alumni. Johnson was also an awardee of the 2019 American Foreign Service Association Academic Merit Award
Johnson receives pair of honors
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Task force bust turns up nearly 1,000 oxycodone pills
- Willis P. McCoy
- 2019 DJJD Horseshoe Hunt clue No. 1
- GALLERY: Northfield Shares a Meal brings more than 1,000 people together
- Kevin Davidson
- Florence Jean Stanaitis
- DJJD Horseshoe Hunt Clue No. 3
- 2019 DJJD Horseshoe Hunt clue No. 2
- Rochester Mayo pulls away from Northfield football in season opener
- Youngblut selected as Northfield Teacher of the Year
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.