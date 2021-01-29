According to the Northfield Citizens' Climate Lobby, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has recently advanced its position on climate action, and residents of Northfield are "thrilled" with the update. As reported by the Washington Examiner, the U.S. Chamber now “supports a market-based approach to accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.”
A press release states that endorsing “market-based” climate policy indicates support for carbon pricing, which is the type of policy local members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby want Rep. Angie Craig, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Tina Smith to support.
“The U.S. Chamber represents many major American corporations. We are glad to see them recognize this is a solution that works for people, the planet, and businesses,” said Kyle Kammien, senior business relations representative for Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “Their stance will help build more support in Congress for a durable, bipartisan climate solution.”
In Northfield, the Chamber’s updated climate stance made an impression on Howard White, who is one of the local chapter leaders of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
“The business community is so important to Northfield’s economy, but climate change brings extreme weather and unpredictability, which are a threat to normal business operations. We see that with the flooding of the Cannon River overflowing its banks, and that is happening more frequently now. It’s exciting to see the U.S. Chamber speaking up and supporting climate action,” Howard said.