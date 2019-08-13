Members of Citizens Climate Lobby will hold an information session for residents to learn about renewable energy options for their homes from 6:30–8 p.m.  Aug. 22 at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., Northfield. Topics include solar panels, community solar gardens, rebates and energy-saving options from Xcel Energy. For more information, contact Rick Olson at 320-248-9933.

