Members of Citizens Climate Lobby will hold an information session for residents to learn about renewable energy options for their homes from 6:30–8 p.m. Aug. 22 at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., Northfield. Topics include solar panels, community solar gardens, rebates and energy-saving options from Xcel Energy. For more information, contact Rick Olson at 320-248-9933.
Learn about home energy-saving options at upcoming session
Most Popular
Articles
- New business selling baked goods, confections in Northfield
- Two rescued from swift moving Cannon River
- GALLERY: 2020 Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassadors, Junior Ambassadors crowned
- James Ray Vaughan
- New Northfield boys basketball coach Driscoll has coaching in his blood
- 'It's like time stood still': Couple fights to preserve ancestors' 164-year-old cabin
- Meet the 2019 DJJD ambassador candidates
- PHOTOS: Northfield football opens season Monday with 1st practice
- Not enough affordable housing? What about mobile homes?
- 2019 DJJD junior ambassador candidates
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.