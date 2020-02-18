Rice County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at several locations throughout Rice County to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the Party Platform, elect new precinct chairs, and select delegates for the upcoming conventions.
Precincts meeting in Northfield Middle School, 2200 Division St. S are Bridgewater Township (room 162); Dennison City (cafeteria); Dundas City (cafeteria); Northfield W-2 P-1 (room 160); Northfield W-2 P-2 (room 161); Northfield W-3 P-1 (room 163) and Northfield Township (room 171).
At St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W, the following precincts will meet: Northfield W-1 P-2 and Northfield W-4 P-1.
Precinct, Northfield W-1 P-1, will meet at Carleton College's Weitz Center, 320 Third St. E.
The precinct meeting at St. Olaf College in Buntrock Commons, 1520 St. Olaf Ave. is Northfield W-4 P-2.