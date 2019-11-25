The Minnesota State Arts Board has awarded four grants, totaling $56,683, to Northfield artists and an arts organization.
A press release states at its November meeting, the Arts Board approved 194 grants through its Artist Initiative, Arts Access, Arts Tour and Community Arts Education Support grant programs. These are the third round of grants announced in the Arts Board fiscal year 2020 grant cycle. Together, grants in these four programs total more than $5.1 million.
Artist Initiative – Literary Arts and Performing Arts grants, funded by the Minnesota State Legislature through appropriations from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the state’s general fund and National Endowment for the Arts grant, awarded $10,000 to Gao Hong and $9,715 to Asuka Kakitani, Northfield artists. An Arts Tour grant of $21,968, funded through the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, was awarded to Gao Hong. Northfield Youth Choirs was awarded a Community Arts Education support grant of $15,000, also funded through the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The release states Artist Initiative project grants support the artistic and career development of Minnesota artists. The Arts Access grant program supports arts organizations to identify underserved communities, identify the barriers that keep them from engaging in the arts, and develop and implement strategies to reduce or eliminate the barriers. The Arts Tour Minnesota grant program supports touring artists or presenters in touring performances, exhibitions and other arts activities throughout the state. The release states grants awarded in the Community Arts Education Support program provide support to build and strengthen the capacity of exceptional arts education organizations and programs.
To learn more about fiscal year 2020 grantees and their activities, visit the Arts Board website at arts.state.mn.us/grants/2020/index.htm.