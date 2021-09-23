The League of Minnesota Cities has recognized 18 state lawmakers, including state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, as 2021 Legislators of Distinction. Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:
• Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives
• Seek input on issues of importance to cities
• Listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues
• Sponsor and/or support League initiatives
• Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities
• Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities
Jasinski consistently sought input from the League of Minnesota Cities throughout the 2021 session. He authored and advocated for changes to the Open Meeting Law so that cities and their elected officials had the statutory support and authority to attend meetings while balancing the importance of government transparency and medical concerns unique to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.