Dakota County Board of Commissioners Chair Mike Slavik has been appointed to a national task force that will study the lack of reliable broadband internet access and make recommendations to improve connectivity. A press release states Slavik is one of four Minnesota county officials on the National Association of Counties’ task force that includes 36 members from 21 states.
The task force will focus on challenges facing rural communities and other underserved areas.
The release states Slavik represents townships and rural communities in Dakota County’s District 1 as well as the cities of Farmington and Hastings. Many areas of Dakota County lack commercial broadband access and reliable internet connectivity, affecting businesses, government, schools and residents.
“I hope to share our successes with others on the task force and help find solutions to improve access here in Dakota County and elsewhere,” Slavik said of his task force appointment.