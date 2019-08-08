FiftyNorth will hold auditions for a musical comedy from 4–6 p.m. Aug. 16 and 21 in room 103. Twelve enthusiastic actors are needed for an original comedy set in 1957, "The Case of the Railway Ruckus," which will be presented Nov. 2 and 3.
The show employs poetic license of historically accurate events, music and dancing. Scripts are available now to sign out at the front desk at FiftyNorth. First-time actors are welcome. For more information, contact Peggy Sheldon by email at plsheldon118@gmail.com or call Katie Felland, arts and volunteer coordinator at FiftyNorth, at 507-664-3708.