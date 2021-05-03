Carol Trosset, master natural environmentalist, will give a remote presentation, "Cultivating woodland wildflowers in a changing environment," at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. A press release states woodland wildflowers are "wonderful spring-blooming native plants that grow well in shady areas."
Trosset is expected to discuss how her family established a wildflower sanctuary in their wooded yard in Ohio. Using 40 years of data collected by her mother, she will show how those flowers have responded to environmental trends including climate change and the spread of invasive species.
A discussion with a business meeting of the Northfield Garden Club will follow. Guests are welcome. See TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org for contact information.