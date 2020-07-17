Normandale Community College honored more than 1,200 graduates as part of its Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday, May 27. The original ceremony was scheduled to take place at Orchestra Hall, but was moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19.
The following area students were among the summer 2019 and fall 2019 graduates, along with the candidates for spring 2020 graduates:
Dundas — Simeon D Young, Associate of Arts in liberal education, with high honors
Northfield — Kyle Mario Delgado, Associate of Arts in liberal education, with honors; Wendy Garcia, Associate of Science in accounting and Abbie Lynn Malecha, Associate of Science in criminal justice, with high honors