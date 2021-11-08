Unable to celebrate their 30th anniversary due the pandemic, "Ameriikan Poijat," (Boys of America) celebrate Nov. 19-21 with a series of performances:
Friday, Nov. 19 — 7 p.m. at Contented Cow (Session 1)
Saturday, Nov. 20 — 7 p.m. at Contented Cow (Session 2)
Sunday, Nov. 21 — 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church; 3 p.m. at Grand Event Center for a Gala Anniversary hosted by 50 North
The brass group, made up of players from all over the state, was generated from research by Dr. Paul Niemisto (emeritus professor form St. Olaf) in Finland during the 1980s, when he discovered the music played by bands there in the late 1800s.
Two special events during the weekend will be the premier of a suite for brass septet by Northfield composer Dan Kallman (Vintage Dances) and the release a new CD of Finnish Christmas music. The CD will be available at all events and at the Paper Petalum.