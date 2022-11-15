The theme for this year’s art collaboration between St. Dominic students and the city of Northfield was “Around the World.” Northfield plows were painted with various images that span the globe. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Mary Quick, St. Dominic’s School art specialist, talks to her fifth-grade art class Monday morning. Those students worked in small groups to create designs depicting Japan, Mexico and Russia for three of Northfield’s snow plows. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Fifth graders in Mrs. Mary Quick’s art class at St. Dominic School hold up the laminated rough drafts they designed for this year’s snowplow project with the city of Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
With snow falling steadily earlier in the week and forecast to continue into the weekend, Northfield residents will be able to see art in action, as the city’s fleet of snow plows clear the streets with blades decorated with artistic creations by the students of St. Dominic School.
For more than a decade, St. Dominic School has partnered with the city of Northfield on the artistic project, said Tim Behrendt, streets and parks manager for the city of Northfield.
“This is a really fun collaboration between a local school, the city and the community,” said Behrendt. “It’s fun for the kids to see their artwork at work, but it’s also good for everyone to see what public works does.”
Behrendt always looks forward to what theme the students decide to pursue each year.
“The students do a really good job,” he said. “They are a bunch of talented kids.”
School artists become street artists
Japan, Mexico and Russia were the three countries St. Dominic fifth graders chose to illustrate — while incorporating mid-century modern style — onto the snow blades of three of Northfield’s fleet of snow plows.
Some of the images included cherry blossoms and kimonos for Japan; onion-domed churches for Russia and Aztec-structures and a desert landscape for Mexico.
When asked why they chose those particular nations, one student said, “I picked Japan because I like Ramen.”
St. Dominic art teacher Mary Quick said her students in students in fourth through eighth grades learned a lot from researching the various countries around the world, especially about the nation’s flag, culture, climate, costume, food and symbolic architecture.
Quick said the project to paint the artwork on the blades of nine snow plows consumed most of September’s class periods. The students applied two coats of paint to the nine snow plows blades, which took about four weeks to complete. Often, more painting had to done on the weekends.
“It’s a hard project for a small school,” she said. “But while it may have been challenging, it was also educational and playful.”
Students had to research first, then make a rough draft incorporating all of the group’s elements. Then this design was redrawn in the style of Mid-Century Modern. Quick then laminated those designs so they could be enlarged more easily onto the large steel blades.
Quick said her fifth grade class alone probably spent between 30-40 hours painting the three snow plow blades.
Fifth graders Oliver, Maddie, Maggie, JoJo, Zaria, Geraldine, Rian, James, Theo, Marcus, Gabriella, Anthony, Chase, Zane, Santi, Elsa and Aaron, told the Northfield News Monday morning while the snow was falling outside their classroom, that they were excited to see their art in use.
“The City of Northfield was great to work with,” said Quick. “They had everything ready for us when the plow trucks drove to the school. They even primed the blades with white paint so we could start our designs.”
Prior to the plows being out on the streets, the entire fleet was parked at the Rodeo Grounds during a weekend in late October so that the community could take a closer look at the students’ artistic handiwork.
Behrendt said a few of the painted snow plows will be on display in front of the old Quality Bakery during the city’s upcoming Winter Walk on Dec. 8.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.