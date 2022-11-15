snowplow5.JPG

The theme for this year’s art collaboration between St. Dominic students and the city of Northfield was “Around the World.” Northfield plows were painted with various images that span the globe. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

With snow falling steadily earlier in the week and forecast to continue into the weekend, Northfield residents will be able to see art in action, as the city’s fleet of snow plows clear the streets with blades decorated with artistic creations by the students of St. Dominic School.

Snowplow Painters 1

Mary Quick, St. Dominic’s School art specialist, talks to her fifth-grade art class Monday morning. Those students worked in small groups to create designs depicting Japan, Mexico and Russia for three of Northfield’s snow plows. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Snowplow Painters 2

Fifth graders in Mrs. Mary Quick’s art class at St. Dominic School hold up the laminated rough drafts they designed for this year’s snowplow project with the city of Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
snowplow7.JPG

The architecture, culture and flag colors of Japan are depicted on this snowblade. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
snowplow6.JPG

Mexico’s dry landscape, Aztec structures and sunset colors are depicted on this snowblade. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
snowplow2.JPG

The city of Northfield’s Streets and Parks division primed the blades with white paint before the students could add their “Around the World” art. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
snowplow1.JPG
snowplow3.JPG
snowplow4.JPG
snowplow8.JPG
snowplow10.JPG

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

