...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Minnesota high school girls wanting to take part in the Speaking Proudly oratory competition must submit their applications during March. The application form and full details are available at speakingproudly.org. Applications must be received or postmarked between March 1 and April 1.
The third biennial competition, Speaking Proudly 2023 will be June 17 at the State Capitol, and the three finalists will receive prizes of $2,000, $1,500, and $1,000. This year's speech topic is, Securing "the Blessings of Liberty" in Twenty-first Century America.
Speaking Proudly is a nonpartisan, nonprofit project of Metro Republican Women and is open to girls in grades nine through 12 (including Spring 2023 graduates) who reside in or attend school in Minnesota.