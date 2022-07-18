The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, July 20
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Faribault, July 20-24
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Organ Recital• 12:15 p.m., Valley Grove Church, 9999 155th St. E., Nerstrand. Richard Collman playing.
Pan-handlers' Steel Drum Band• 6-7 p.m., Old Memorial Pool, Northfield.
Thursday, July 21
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Faribault, July 20-24
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Bridge Square Block Party• 5-7 p.m., Live music from Louis & Dan & the Invisible Band.
Northfield Rotary's 4th Annual 4-Way Taste Festival• 5:30-8:30 p.m., Red Barn Pizza Farm, 10063 110th St., Northfield. $25 admission.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, July 22
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Faribault, July 20-24
July Jazz Fest: Nate and Friends• 6-10 p.m., The Contented Cow, 302B Division St.
Natural Aesthetic: Functional Exhibition Opening Reception• 6-8 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield.
Peter and the Starcatcher• 7:30 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third Street West.
Saturday, July 23
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Faribault, July 20-24
Northfield Fire Department 150th Anniversary• 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Fireworks at 8:45 p.m.
Louis & Dan & the Invisible Band• 4-6 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Music + Food Truck Our on the Deck• 5-7 p.m., Chapel Brewing, 15 Hester St., Dundas.
July Jazz Fest• 5-10 p.m., The Contented Cow, 302B Division St. Del-Fi, 5-7 p.m., and Peter Diggins & Friends, 7-10 p.m.
KAVE Jazz• 6-9 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2.
Sunday, July 24
Rice County Fair• 11 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Faribault, July 20-24
Peter and the Starcatcher• 2 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third Street West.
Todd Thompson Band• 4-6 p.m., The Contented Cow, 302B Division St.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church. Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, July 25
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Northern Roots Session• 7 p.m., The Contented Cow, 302B Division St.
Tuesday, July 26
Acoustic Jam• 7 p.m., The Contented Cow, 302B Division St.